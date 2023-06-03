NWSC cuts off hospital water over unpaid shs1.3bn bill

The taps at Naguru referral hospital have run dry after National Water and Sewerage Corporation cut off the water supply due to accumulated unpaid bills amounting to 1.3 billion shillings. The hospital administrator Sheila Okodi told NTV that every quarter, the hospital receives 20 million shillings and yet the bills amount to 50 million shillings. Health ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona says that all the government hospitals are experiencing similar challenges due to under-funding