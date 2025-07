Nuwabine denies hiring goons as rival plans petition

Judith Nuwabine, who was declared the winner in the Makindye East race to choose a parliamentary flagbearer in the NRM primaries, has dismissed accusations that she hired goons to harass her opponent, Shafik Kabanjize. Kabanjize, who is hospitalized after losing the race, said the polls were unfair and that he intends to petition the party's election tribunal.