Business Now: Sustainable industry, smart farming and digital finance

We explore the intersection of profit and responsibility in our CEO Segment, speaking to Roofings Group’s Corporate Affairs team about how industry can grow without compromising the environment. Then, in Agric Now, we’re on the ground with JBK Coffee Training Farms, tackling the coffee twig borer menace and learning the best timing and method for fertilizer application to boost yields. In Tech Now, we decode the future of finance with the CFA Institute’s Digital Lead, who explains tokenization and what token assets mean for investors, capital markets, and digital economies. In the financial markets, the Bank of Uganda is set to roll out a 25-year treasury bond in August — we break down what this means for long-term investment and government financing.