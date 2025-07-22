Akena accuses president Museveni for UPC woes

Jimmy Akena, the President of Uganda People's Congress Party, has accused President Museveni of interfering with his party's internal affairs in a bid to bar him from running for the presidency in 2026. Akena's accusation stems from a recent High Court ruling that declared him ineligible to contest for a third term as party president. And as NTV's DANIEL KIBET reports, Akena has also dismissed UPC's Secretary General Fred Ebil alongside three commissioners of the party's Electoral Commission.