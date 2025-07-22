More petitioners throng NRM headquarters over disputes

A number of candidates have continued to flood the NRM headquarters at Kyadondo, rejecting the outcome of the results from the primaries held last week. As of today, the NRM Elections Disputes Tribunal has already received over 100 petitions challenging the outcome of the internal party primaries that were held on Thursday last week. Among the Key issues dominating the petitions include alteration of results, bribery, conduct of registrars and interference of candidates, among others.