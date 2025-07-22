LionPro partners with NMG Uganda for 40th Seeds of Gold Clinic in Karamoja

On Saturday, 26th July, NMG Uganda will host its 40th Seeds of Gold farm clinic in Nabiratuk, Karamoja. LionPro Group, which supplies various farming materials, has partnered with NMG Uganda to organize the event. I am joined by Badru M. Wasago, the Country Manager of LionPro Group, to learn why they are part of the clinic. Who is LionPro Group, and what is the significance of its partnership with Nation Media's Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic, particularly in the Karamoja region? How does the collaboration contribute to strategic objectives, and what kind of assistance should farmers in the Karamoja region expect at Nabuin-Zardi in Nabilatuk?