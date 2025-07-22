Diagnosing the money factor in elections | MorningAtNTV

All political parties need funding to play their part in the political process, yet the role of money in politics is arguably the biggest threat to democracy today. The high costs of election campaigns foster a culture of corruption, where politicians prioritise the interests of their financial backers over those of their constituents. As the electoral roadmap continues, we address the problems of money in politics. My guests are Benjamin Katana – Treasurer, NUP; Sophie Kyagulanyi – Analyst; and Brandon Kintu – MP, Kagoma North County.