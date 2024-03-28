NUP will not plead for supporters’ freedom - Kyagulanyi

The National Unity Party has distanced itself from the request made by one of their purported leaders, a councilor from Masaka, who asked President Museveni to pardon the jailed party supporters. This request was made during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-appointed ministers of state at State House in Entebbe yesterday. However, DANIEL KIBET reports that NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi has stated that the party does not beg for the freedom of their supporters because it is their right to be free under the Constitution.