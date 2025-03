NUP shows strong support for Nalukoola amid Kawempe North by-election

For the first time since the Kawempe North by-election began, the opposition National Unity Platform party made a major show of support for their flag bearer, Elias Nalukoola, with many party MPs and other leaders showing up to support him. They did so at their second-to-last rally, just days after many of their supporters were exposed to substantial electoral violence at the start of their campaign.