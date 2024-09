NUP mourns vice president Jolly Mugisha Kyomugasho

The National Unity Platform party has announced the passing of its Vice President for Western Uganda, Jolly Mugisha Kyomugasho. According to family members, Jolly Mugisha had been unwell for some time and eventually succumbed at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital this evening. Upon hearing about her demise, close relatives and friends described her as a leader who touched and changed the lives of many, including women.