NUP councillor who visited state house responds to Kyagulanyi

A Masaka-based Councilor, Ali Kateregga, has attacked National Unity Platform party leader Robert Kyagulanyi following a visit to State House. Katereggga surprised many when he showed up at State House to plead wth President Museveni to have 32 of his fellow party members freed. Speaking in Luganda, in response, Kateregga, who showed his party membership card, said he was a councilor Kakunyu parish in Kimanya-Kabonera Division in Masaka City. He added that Kyagulanyi should have focused on having the party members released instead of attacking him.