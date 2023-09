NSSF announces 10% interest rate for FY 2022/23

The National Social Security Fund has announced a 10 percent interest for it’s savers for the 2022/23 financial year. Hon. Matia Kasaija, the finance minister made the declaration during today’s 11th annual members meeting in Kampala. This is higher than last year's interest of 9.3 percent. NSSF reported a 15 percent increase in total revenue rising from Shs1.9 trillion to Shs 2.2 trillion for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2023.