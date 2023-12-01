New UCC boss Nyombi Thembo calls on media to be professional

The newly appointed executive director of the Uganda Communications Commission George William Nyombi Thembo has urged the media to play by the rules. Nyombi, speaking soon after assuming office, emphasized the importance of the media in advancing democracy, pledging continued collaboration for growth and development He takes over from Eng Irene Sewankambo, who has been holding fort in an active capacity, since the exit of former Executive Director Eng Godfrey Mutabazi.