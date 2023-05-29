Nandutu sought to stay trial on dealing with suspect property

The Anti Corruption Court has dismissed an application by the Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs Agness Nandutu, in which she sought a stay of her trial, pending determination of the petition, she had filed in the Constitutional Court. Nandutu, through her lawyers Caleb Alaka, had challenged the legality of the law under which she was charged. Her lawyers argued that the particulars of the offense of dealing with suspect property that was preferred against Nandutu were imprecise and lacked clarity. Alaka explained that there had to be a conviction before a person is charged with the offense of dealing with suspect property. However, in her ruling today, presiding Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga declined to refer the questions raised for interpretation to a higher court, insisting that the provisions in the case were clear and understandable. In dismissing the application, the judge indicated she was ready to proceed with trial. The matter has been adjourned to 8th June 2023.