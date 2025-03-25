Nancy Aber reflects on LRA aftermath

Nancy Aber, a survivor of the 2004 Pagak IDP camp massacre, shares her harrowing experience and her thoughts on the recent conviction of former LRA commander Thomas Kwoyelo. Last year, a court in Uganda found Thomas Kwoyelo, a former commander of the rebel group Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), guilty on multiple counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity after more than 15 years of delay. Kwoyelo was tried by the International Crimes Division of the High Court, based in northern Gulu city. Tonight, in our LRA Chronicles, we bring you a story of survival and resilience from northern Uganda.