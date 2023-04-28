Muslims urged to educate women, children in leadership

The speaker of Parliament Anita Among has urged Muslim parents to embrace positive parenting towards their children as a way of killing high risk behaviours in adolescents. The call came in a speech read for her Iganga woman member of Parliament Sauda Kauma as the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council formally marked International Women's Day at Old Kampala. The Muslim women's leadership pledged to grapple with the promotion of improved women's health.