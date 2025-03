Museveni wraps up NRM campaign for Kawempe North by-election

President Museveni has held the final NRM campaign for the Kawempe North parliamentary seat, urging locals to vote for service delivery rather than sentiment. The President was in Kawempe to rally support for the NRM party's flagbearer, Faridah Nambi, who hopes to succeed former MP Muhammad Ssegirinya, who passed away in January.