MultiChoice announces price increase for DSTV, GoTV Service

Pay TV company MultiChoice has announced a price increment for their DSTV and Go tv services. Now subscribers will have to pay 7 to 9 per cent more to access DStv and GOtv – programming packages. The company has attributed the increment to the tough economic times caused by the effects of Covid 19 and imported inflation resulting from the Russian – Ukraine war. The new prices will take effect on April 1st 2023 as per the industry regulators' requirement of prior notice to the consumers.