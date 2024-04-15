MPs invited to Lubowa Hospital construction site visit on April 22nd

The contractor of the International Specialized Hospital of Lubowa has invited MPs to visit the construction site on April 22nd of this month. The invitation followed an explanation to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health that the MPs could not be accommodated at the controversial construction site today. The MPs were asked to arrive with place tags for identification, special Personal Protective Jackets, and Protective Shoes in their sizes. However, the committee chairperson, Muwanga Kivumbi, says they will visit the hospital on the 26th of March to avoid any further excuses.