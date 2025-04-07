MP Ssewanyana trial stalls, court heard that the lead prosecutor is indisposed

The High Court’s International Crimes Division has today failed to proceed with the trial of Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana and four co-accused, who are facing charges related to a wave of murders that shook the Greater Masaka region in 2021. The hearing stalled due to the absence of lead prosecutor Richard Birivumbuka, who is reportedly indisposed. Additionally, the amended indictment that the court had previously ordered has not yet been submitted.