Minister Balaam asks NUP to provide names of supporters in prison

State Minister of Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara wants the National Unity Platform party leadership to present him with a list of supporters who are still in prison. This comes days after he committed himself to have them released and rehabilitated. The NUP, which estimates that over 100 of its supporters are held up in different prisons and detention centers across the country, has described the latest developments as political gimmicks.