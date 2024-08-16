King Mswati III of Eswatini visits Kyabazinga of Busoga to strengthen cultural and economic ties

King Mswati III of Eswatini has visited Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV, at Igenge Palace in Jinja. The visit is part of an exchange aimed at developing cultural and economic partnerships between the two kingdoms. Prior to King Mswati's arrival, Busoga Kingdom Minister of Culture Richard Mafumo noted that Kyabazinga led a delegation from Busoga to visit King Mswati III in Eswatini about three weeks ago. The two kingdoms intend to promote tourism, education, health, and industrialization sectors.