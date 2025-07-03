Presence of herdsmen in Nwoya causes uproar

At least 6,000 heads of cattle have voluntarily left the northern region following the issuance of two presidential executive orders for them to vacate. According to the Fourth Division Army Commander, Major General Felix Busizoori, the herdsmen were issued movement permits and directed to vacate through the Karuma Bridge under the Standard Operating Procedures along with their animals. The people of Acholi, including politicians and cultural leaders, have for long been complaining about the nomadic cattle keepers who they accuse of wrongfully buying communal land.