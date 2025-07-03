Ex Vice Presidents Bukenya, Ssekandi accompany Minister Kasolo for nomination

The State Minister for micro-finance Haruna Kasolo has been nominated to contest for the seat of the NRM National Vice Chairperson for the central region.Kasolo was accompanied by two former vice presidents: Prof. Gilbert Bukenya and Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi.Daniel Kidega, the former Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly, has been nominated to vie for the the NRM National Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda. The seat had also remained vacant since the demise of the late Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah in 2022.