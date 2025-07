NFA official decries depletion of forests in Bunyoro

The Executive Director of the National Forestry Authority Stuart Maniraguha, has expressed concern over the rate at which natural resources, mainly forests in the Bunyoro Sub-region are being plundered. According to Maniraguha, a few years ago Bunyoro Sub-Region was more forested than any other region across the country. He says that if the trend is not checked, Uganda is heading for a disaster.