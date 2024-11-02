Kidnapped Indian chef welcomed home in India

After allegedly being kept in confinement for four months, Chef Mukesh Menaria arrived in his country of origin, India, to a heroic welcome. The chef was extradited by police from Tanzania last Sunday and is expected to testify against three suspects charged with kidnapping with intent to murder, who were later granted bail on October 21. Chef Menaria had been working for the wealthy Pankaj Oswal family in Switzerland but fell out with his bosses after seven years over alleged mistreatment. His boss, Pankaj Oswal, accused the chef of stealing and leaking business secrets.