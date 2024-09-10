KCCA session ends in dispute over Kiteezi landfill collapse report

A planned council session of the Kampala capital city authority ended prematurely today, with councillors disagreeing over the city's solid waste management. the councillors were upset over the absence. tensions flared as councillors accused the entire city executive committee of deliberate negligence and delaying the report while the deputy lord mayor Doreen Nyanjura admitted that no report had been received from the office of the executive director, hence ending the session prematurely. moments later, the lord mayor Erias Lukwago, endorsed the halt of the sitting, as he slammed the KCCA executive director Dorothy Kisaka and the inspector general of government Beti Kamya, for failing to provide a report on the Kiteezi landfill collapse disaster.