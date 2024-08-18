Joseph Tamale Mirundi laid to rest in Rakai

President Museveni has commended former Presidential Advisor Joseph Tamale Mirundi for his work over the last two decades, calling him a patriot, who loved his country immensely. In a speech delivered on his behalf by Vice President Jessica Alupo, the president joined many others in urging the family to remain united and focused on growth, to honor Tamale Mirundi's legacy. The call came as the vice president joined friends and family at the funeral of Tamale Mirundi at his home in Kalagala, in Rakai district.