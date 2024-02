Improved performance in 2023 UCE exams, UNEB reports

The Uganda National Examinations Board says the performance of learners in the Uganda Certificate of Education Exams for the year 2023 is significantly better compared to the previous year 2022. The UNEB Executive Director, Dan Odongo, revealed that the failure rate also dropped by 0.5 percent, with more than 340,000 candidates progressing to the post-UCE level, as NOBERT ATUKUNDA reports.