How Nam Blazers are beating the odds to win big

Namuwongo Blazers have been in the National Basketball League since 2019 and have since made a splash in the league. They topped the regular season table in 2022 when they won 19 and lost 5 of the 24 games played but lost the playoff contest to the dominant City Oilers. NTV spoke to the club about their journey from formation and the ambitions of the club.