Government starts relocation of farmers to Bulambuli

The Prime Minister's Office, through the Ministry of Disaster and Relief Preparedness, has begun the process of relocating 242 families who were given UGX 17 million. The funds include UGX 10 million from the government and UGX 7 million from GiveDirectly. The beneficiaries, residents of Bududa District, are being moved to the Bulambuli resettlement site, where each family will receive 2 acres of land to construct their own houses, rather than having the government build for them. The State Minister for Disaster and Relief Preparedness, Lillian Aber, has warned those who have already used the money for other purposes that they will not be excused from leaving Bududa or given additional funds for relocation.