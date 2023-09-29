Government releases UGX 200 billion for Agricultural Credit Facility to empower farmers

So far, the government has released approximately UGX 200 billion towards the Agriculture Credit Facility, established in 2009 to empower farmers. Organized groups of farmers can access the 800 billion shilling fund through 24 accredited commercial banks, offering short-, mid-, and long-term loans as part of this agricultural support scheme. During an engagement with Bank of Uganda and Ministry of Finance officials, the Minister of State for Investment, Evelyne Anite, urged banks to disburse the funds without increasing the 12 percent interest rate set by the government.