Government prioritizes poverty alleviation over Local Council elections, Says Minister Baryomunsi

The Information Minister, Chris Baryomunsi, says the Government has prioritized the issue of elevating Ugandans from poverty instead of holding the Local Council elections. Baryomunsi explained that the Government is alleviating poverty by financing projects like the Parish Development Model and the Emyooga project, using funds that were meant to pay for the Local Council elections. Earlier this year, the Local Council elections were postponed for 6 months and it is unclear if the polls will be held after this period elapses. #