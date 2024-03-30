Government considers lessons from World Bank roads enhancing project

The government is planning to use case studies of modest road infrastructure projects in new regional cities and municipalities to improve project procurement at the local government level. Dr. Isaac Mutenyo, USMID's Programme Coordinator, was speaking in Jinja City at a lessons-learned conference with mayors, engineers, and planners from local governments that are implementing the $360 million World Bank-funded project. He says that despite the deficiencies, available data shows that at least 141 kilometers of urban road network have been added to the local government infrastructure assets in the ten new cities and municipalities.