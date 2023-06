Ghetto kids back home as runners up at global contest

On Sunday, the dance group known as the Ghetto Kids received a lot of local praise when they reached the finals of Britain's Got Talent 2023. Despite not winning the competition, the youngsters received acclaim for making it as far as they did. NTV caught up with the young performers and their manager Dauda Kavuma upon their return from London and as Daniel Kibet reports, the group is determined to write more history in the future.