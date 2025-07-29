FDC officials want to avoid a clash between Amuriat and Mafabi

Various leaders of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change party are meeting today to harmonise internal leadership challenges ahead of the 2026 general elections. The party that has suffered multiple fractures after internal elections in the past is trying to find common ground ahead of the party's presidential flagbearer vote scheduled for Thursday this week. The race for the top flag is between Party president Patrick Amuriat or Secretary General Nandala Mafabi. Daniel Kibet has this report…