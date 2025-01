Event Promoters Impose 3-Month Ban on Alien Skin and Pallaso

Event promoters have imposed a 3-month ban on artists Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin and Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso after accusing them of violent conduct during the Enkuuka Masavu festival in Lubiri Mengo and Mpele Festival in Buloba. The promoters now urge the police to speed up investigations into these incidents, where several revelers were injured, mobile phones were stolen, and chairs were destroyed.