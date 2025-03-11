EC cautions against last-minute campaigns in Kawempe North by-election

With polling in the Kawempe North by-election hours away, the Electoral Commission has cautioned candidates against holding further campaigns, as it will be deemed illegal. The call came as formal campaigning for the seat to replace former MP Muhammad Ssegirinya concluded today. All candidates attempted to hold major rallies today, with NRM Party President Museveni campaigning for candidate Faridah Nambi, while NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi campaigned for Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola.