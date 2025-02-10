Dr. James Musinguzi appointed UWA Executive Director

After 18 years as the Executive Director of the Uganda Wildlife Conservation and Education Centre, Dr. James Musinguzi has recently been appointed the new Executive Director of the Uganda Wildlife Authority. As he takes on his new mandate, UWA faces challenges, including poor infrastructure such as roads in conservation areas, as well as issues of animal trafficking and poaching in various national parks. Today, Dr. James Musinguzi speaks to NTV about his plans for the Uganda Wildlife Authority.