Chief Justice tells Acholi people to stop blaming Kony war for poverty

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo has urged people in Acholi to refrain from blaming their poverty on the Lord's Resistance Army insurgency, which ended almost 18 years ago. Dollo stated that the war and its associated problems, such as the displacement and encampment of people in Internally Displaced People camps, are issues of the past. He added that survivors have had sufficient time to recover. Dollo attributed food insecurity, poverty, poor education, and underdevelopment in the Acholi sub-region to laziness and alcoholism. The Chief Justice made these remarks while addressing residents of Attiak Sub County in Amuru district during a convocation locally known as ‘Gure Me Pong Dwong.’