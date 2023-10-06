Buganda kingdom partners with NEMA in new campaign

The Buganda Kingdom, in collaboration with the Central government and the Uganda Biodiversity Fund, has initiated a tree-planting campaign titled "Ekibira Kya Kabaka" to champion environmental protection and conservation. This initiative aspires to plant trees across more than fifty thousand hectares throughout the 18 counties within the Buganda Kingdom. Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikkiro of Buganda, encouraged Ugandans to support this ecological endeavour by actively participating in tree planting. He also appealed to NEMA to stand firm against those looking to encroach upon wetlands for industrial purposes.