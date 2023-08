Both Besigye and Mafabi are not being honest - Latigo

The Former leader of the Opposition in Parliament Prof Ogenga Latigo has described the two FDC wrangling factions as dishonest. Prof Latigo says that Dr Besigye and Nandala Mafabi connived to drop him from the position of deputy president of the party when he was serving as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. Prof Latigo has advised Mafabi and Besigye to apologise to party members and all Ugandans for messing up the party.