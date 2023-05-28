Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Senior three student found hanging dead 
  • 2 National Health worker stabs wife to death, attempts suicide - police
  • 3 National Security guard survives lynching after shooting boda boda cyclist
  • 4 National Kigezi Diocese ordains 4, reverends, 15 deacons
  • 5 News Somalia to introduce direct universal suffrage in 2024