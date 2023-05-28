Archbishop Ssemogerere asks corporates to support renovation of traditional schools

The Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere has urged the corporate community to support the renovation of the old traditional schools, after years of disuse. The call came ahead of the reopening of the second term of schools. According to the archbishop, several schools need community protection and support to encourage learners and keep them in school. The archbishop says away from parents returning children to school, communities need to unite to protect these schools and playgrounds that are currently the target of land grabbers.