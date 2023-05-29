Anti-homosexuality bill mover Basalirwa applauds president, parliament

The speaker of parliament, Anita Among has confirmed that the president has signed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023 into law, in line with his Constitutional mandate as prescribed by Article 91 (3) (a) of the 1995 Constitution. The speaker thanks the public for standing firm to protect the sanctity of family; as per Article 31 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda. The bill that evolved into the law was initially brought by Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa.