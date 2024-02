Anglican church will build facility in remembrance of Janani Luwum

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has commissioned a committee to spearhead the development of the Janani Luwum burial grounds in Mucwini, Kitgum district. The plan will involve the construction of an amphitheater and recreational amenities at the site. Hundreds of pilgrims convened at the site for the 47th commemoration of the martyrdom of Luwum, who was killed by the Amin government.