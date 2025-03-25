Analysing history of elections in Uganda

A founding member of the defunct Uganda Patriotic Movement, Israel Mayengo, has quashed the debate that the opposition was responsible for the violence in Kawempe North during the by-election. Mayengo, a former deputy to President Museveni when they were in the UPM party, says the government was responsible for the chaos, since it is responsible for the army, which had boots on the ground. He likens the polls to the 1980 elections, which the chairman of the Military Commission, Paulo Muwanga, stands accused of having determined its outcome.