African Rural University innovates new practical courses to address unemployment

African Rural University in Kagadi district in Western Uganda has innovated new practical courses in a bid to address unemployment among the youth. The university only admits female students and is offering courses like a bachelor in rural development and a bachelor of science in sustainable agriculture among other academic programs. The Vice-Chancellor Dr Mwalimu Musheshe says the institution is largely embracing science and innovation with student-taught courses that are sixty percent theoretical and forty percent practical.