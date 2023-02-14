ADB injects $9million into Awoja catchment area

The Ministry of Water and Environment has secured a Nine-Million-Dollar grant from the African Development Bank to address the climate change challenges in the Awoja catchment area in Soroti. The grant, acquired through the Global Environment Facility, will help over 7,000 communities in Sironko, Bulambuli, Kapchorwa, Bukedea and Soroti districts to strengthen adaptive capacity and resilience to climate change and improve food security. The target districts have for long been affected by climatic changes and related natural disasters.