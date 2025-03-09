80-year-old Justus Tindyebwa: Uganda's oldest active News Anchor

Every morning on the weekend, 80-year-old Justus Tindyebwa walks from his home in Makanga, Kabale Town, to the studios of Voice of Kigezi to read the day's news. He is always on time at 7 a.m. However, he has been on the job for over 50 years, having started at Radio Uganda in 1967, making him the oldest active news anchor in the country. So, who is Justus Tindyebwa, and why is he still on the job? Our reporter went out to search for some answers.