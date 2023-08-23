NSSF MD Ayota wants the pension fund to hit a Shs50 tn portfolio

Patrick Michael Ayota, the newly-appointed Managing Director of NSSF, has unveiled his vision for the Provident Fund by setting himself an ambitious target to grow social security coverage to at least 50% from the lows of 10%. Ayota also hopes to hit a 50 trillion shillings mark in assets 12 years from now. Gerald Paul Kasato, a professional accountant was also unveiled as the Fund's Acting Managing Director. The two top executives assume office following a parliamentary investigation into allegations of mismanagement, abuse of office and corruption at the NSSF.